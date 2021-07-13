The Fourth of July is over for another year. The hot dogs are all eaten, watermelon rinds litter the park, the fireworks have all exploded and my dog is still hiding under the bed. I was feeling a little melancholy, so I sat down on the back porch with a glass of iced tea to read the Declaration of Independence. It always makes me happy.

I came across the sentence in the Declaration of Independence that guarantees the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” I understand the life and liberty part, but what does the pursuit of happiness really mean?

Since what makes one person happy, may not make another person happy, I think it means we have the right to find our way, the freedom to find out what makes us happy.

Money makes a lot of people happy. You’re not supposed to say that, but money has always made me happy. Some people think money is evil but things can get really evil if you can’t buy food or pay the rent or buy cute shoes. I believe that a certain amount of money is necessary to feel happy. Happiness is freedom from worry caused by economic uncertainty.

Overindulging in happiness can make you unhappy. I enjoy a glass of wine and a pepperoni pizza with friends, and it makes me feel very happy. Later, my happiness was replaced with misery caused by indigestion and heartburn, and that is how I discovered that too much happiness is not healthy.

Happiness can be elusive. For instance, working in the garden makes me happy sometimes, but other times, it is just a pain in the bucket.

Confucius and Socrates felt that intellectual growth should be the major pursuit of life. Aristotle, however, felt that “educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.”

Education may make us smarter, but it doesn’t always make us happier. For instance, we are educated enough to blow up the world with an atomic bomb but that would not necessarily make us happy, it would, however, make us dead. But, if we use that same atomic energy to create electricity (and do good) it makes us happy, and it keeps the air conditioner going.

Science makes me happy. Science has taken us to the moon and Mars and beyond. Science discovered a vaccine for COVID, and science conceived the internet. Although, according to social media postings, everybody is happier and has a better life than I do, which makes me unhappy.

Some people believe happiness is inborn, you are either born an optimist or a pessimist. People who are optimists are happier than people who are pessimists. That’s because most pessimists are unhappy to start with. Happy people, optimists, are known to live longer and have stronger immune systems. Just sayin’.

We hope that one day we will find happiness sitting on our doorstep. But, you can’t just wait for happiness to find you — you have to “pursue” it.

You can pursue happiness through good deeds. Acts of kindness can make you happy. People who volunteer are often happier than those who don’t. Family and friends can make you happy. Strong spiritual or religious practices can also make you happy.

If you do feel unhappy sometimes, it can help to read a book or go for a walk, visit a friend, or volunteer to do something that would make someone else happy — or just smile. A smile generates happiness.

