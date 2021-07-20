Dear Editor,

I am often asked what is The American Legion and what do you do? In short, we are a service organization made up of veterans who care about America and want to continue serving by assisting Veterans, American Youth, and the local Community.

As members of the American Legion, 2.7 million plus Veterans choose to serve. We are the oldest, largest and most respected veteran’s organization in the world. The Legion is responsible for such landmark decisions as the original GI Bill, the US Flag Code, and successfully securing compensation for veterans exposed to ionizing radiation and Agent Orange. Today two of our priorities are lobbying Congress to secure treatment and compensation for the strange illnesses experienced by the Desert Storm veterans and the special needs of Female Veterans who make up an estimated 30% of the military.

Last year four American Legion charities were able to share because of Veterans: (1) the National Emergency Fund – provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to veterans who were victims of natural disasters around the country, (2) the Legion’s Temporary Financial Assistance gave cash grants to families of veterans who needed temporary financial help. Recently Coast Guardsmen on active duty needed assistance because their pay had been withheld when the government shut down their pay. The American Legion stepped up and helped these families. (3) Legionnaires support Operation Comfort Warriors by supplying electronics, blankets, and other special needs to wounded soldiers who are hospitalized or confined to special care facilities. (4) Through our Youth programs thousands of dollars were distributed to organizations involved in research and education on behalf of our nation’s youth. FYI: 90% or more of the funds we collect are spent to benefit Veterans and American Youth.

The American Legion celebrated its 100th birthday in 2019. The organization was formed because many wounded WWI veterans returning home from war needed care. The same is still offered to today’s wounded soldier. We call it Veterans helping Veterans.

Members of the American Legion Post 52, Easley, SC proudly serve locally by sponsoring programs such as American Legion Baseball, Palmetto Boys and Girls State, recognizing our Easley and Powdersville’s Youth by presenting certificates and medals to High School students who are selected to receive the coveted American Legion Citizenship Award and the outstanding Easley High NJROTC Cadets who perform above expectations. While all of this is happening, we visit elementary schools, Girl Scout troops, Boy Scout Troops, and Trail Blazers to share personal stories about our military experiences. These visits are also used to teach our young people how our government operates and the meaning of and how to respect Old Glory.

Other special activities include: On Flag Day, June 14 every year we execute a Flag retirement program, remember and honor our hero comrades on Memorial and Veteran’s Day with special presentations and assist other local civic organizations with special Flag programs when asked. If you have a DD214 a $50.00 yearly membership fee is all that is needed to include yourself in everything listed above.

Recently Congress passed legislation so all Veterans who have received an honorable discharge since December 7, 1941 are invited to join this tremendous organization. Veterans can join by contacting amlegpost52@yahoo.com or legion.org. You choose your level of involvement. We meet the fourth Tuesday, 7 pm, of every month at 118A Legion Street, Easley. You are welcome.

Post 52 is a small post and does not have an in-house Veterans assistant but we do have phone numbers and contacts to help veterans find any assistance they may need.

Post 52 is proudly supported by our Unit 52 American Legion Auxiliary. They are invited to meet with us monthly. Spouses, male or female, children, step children, grandchildren, and brothers or sisters of veterans are invited to join the American Legion Auxiliary.

Respectively and For God and Country.

Paul Smith

Past Adjutant

Post 52 Easley, SC