Summertime in South Carolina is hot. People cool off in swimming pools, at the beach, or just sitting on a shady porch with a tall glass of iced tea, sweet, of course, to complain about the hot and humid weather. South Carolinians have always taken great pleasure grumbling about the temperature as it stretches past 90 degrees.

You know, the days when your hair goes flat and make-up melts off your face.

People have become more and more obsessed about the weather. The weather person gets as much face time as the news anchor while the weather segments expand on the nightly news. Doppler Radar is not good enough, now we have Super Doppler and there is probably a Super-Duper Doppler in the works.

Entire channels are devoted to reporting nothing but the weather. Phone alerts go off in the middle of the night to warn us of fast approaching storms and tornadoes. Stormy weather can rob us of our electricity. It can ground planes and block roads with downed trees. The weather monster has become scarier than the monster who hides under the bed.

The weather can have a detrimental effect on animals as well as humans.

The problem was first noticed with the Snowbirds. They began skittering around in circles, their migratory routes in chaos. A snowbird usually heads south right after Thanksgiving in order to spend the cold winter months in a warmer climate and then head back north in April to enjoy the cooler weather in the summer. They are self-centered little birds who demand the best of both worlds, but now, they don’t know which way to go.

Snowbirds arrive in flocks of large cars that block traffic while they attempt to make a left turn into Cracker Barrel. The male Snowbird is often bald and wears a polo shirt with floral Bermuda shorts while clutching a golf club. Female Snowbirds have short feathery white hair and dress in colorful prints and flip-flops.

Snowbirds rise at the crack of dawn and are often cranky. They like to congregate at Bingo parlors and are spotted in long lines outside restaurants hyping an early-bird special.

Last year, South Florida saw the coldest temperatures of the season with drops into the 30s and 40s. Oregon, a state where many people do not bother to install air conditioning, had temperatures soar to 117 degrees.

There is fear that the snowbirds will soon be placed on the endangered species list and may eventually become extinct.

A word of caution. Do not confuse the American Snowbirds with the Canadian Snowbirds. The Canadian Snowbirds are an armed forces squadron, similar to the U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels, and neither of these groups is considered endangered.

Then, there’s California. My cousin, Dolores, lives on the California/Nevada border. She called to tell me she was sitting in her recliner Saturday night when it started rocking across the floor. At first, she thought she was having a heart attack, but once everything settled down, she realized it was an earthquake.

She said the earthquake didn’t bother her as much as the 300,000 acres that have burned so far this year. She can smell the smoke when the wind shifts.

How can South Carolinians whine about temperatures in excess of 95 degrees and a little humidity when we have to compete with California’s earthquakes and fires? When all eyes are centered on Las Vegas where they not only have temperatures in excess of 110 degrees — but hot showgirls as well.

Lynda is trying to keep her cool. She can be reached at lyndaabegg@charter.net. Opinions expressed in this column are reflective of the writer only and are not necessarily shared by the newspaper.