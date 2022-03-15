You might find this article a little bit grim at first. But for a child’s sake, will you please read on? Adriana, age seven, is starting 2022 in crisis. During the pandemic, which has been going on for two years, she fell so far behind in reading … and can’t seem to catch up. Oh my goodness, she’s trying so hard!

Every day, she carries fear and shame on her little shoulders. Of course, her parents are worried sick.

But there’s real hope for Adriana. It’s called Camp iRock, an intensive literacy intervention program that will be held six weeks this summer at three sites in Pickens County. Camp iRock is way more than summer school. It’s more FUN than a kid can handle. It’s life changing and we have seven summers of great results.

Camp iRock is so important for children who are struggling. I can’t sugar coat it … this year children are SO far behind. In the Spring of 2021, almost 60% of 3rd graders were not reading at grade level. And, a whopping 76% of Pickens County 2nd graders like Adriana were NOT projected to read at grade level by the end of 3rd grade.

Think about it. Our littlest learners in 1st and 2nd grade lost their foundational years in school because of the pandemic. It makes you want to cry but you can’t.

Because so many children like Adriana need Camp iRock, we are DOUBLING the 1st and 2nd grade classrooms at all three Camp iRock sites this summer. That means 528 struggling readers in K5-3rd grade will experience the power of Camp iRock!

I won’t lie. Camp iRock 2022 comes with a big price tag. HUGE! Every added class requires an additional $20,000 to pay for the teachers, YMCA counselors, Call Me MiSTER interns, books and supplies.

Yes, it’s daunting, but I am confident it can be done because our community shares our goal that 70% of Pickens County 3rd graders will read at grade level by 2025.

Supporting Camp iRock will do more than teach Adriana and children like her to read … an incredible victory in itself! It will give her confidence and shape her academic future in amazing ways.

If you would like to help a child like Adriana attend Camp iRock. I would be eternally grateful. You probably have figured out by now that early literacy is absolutely my passion. To donate securely online, go to www.uwpickens.org/camp-irock or send a check to United Way of Pickens County, PO Box 96, Easley, SC 29641. Write Camp iRock in the subject line. Call me anytime if you have any questions (864-420-1635).

Julie Capaldi is the president of the United Way of Pickens County. Reach her at jcapaldi@uwpickens.org. Opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer only and are not necessarily shared by the newspaper.