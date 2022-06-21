Camp iRock is definitely a spectacle this year … in a good way … with 400 children attending one of three sites. Camp iRock officially started on June 1 with the first three days all YMCA fun with the support of the Call Me MiSTER interns.

Because children come from different schools, the activities are created to forge new families, new friends and close bonds. That way, when the official literacy curriculum starts, the teachers have a cohesive class ready to learn.

For the first time, we have a Camp iRock theme, BEE KIND.

Why BEE KIND? According to Angela Spearman, our Pickens site coordinator, “Bees are so helpful to our planet but are starting to disappear. This is our first inquiry unit. After the children learn about bees and how they work, live and their predators, they will complete an action project. It can be in the form of an infographic…or a bee “hotel”, or anything that stimulates the child to learn. The students will be able have choice and voice in deciding and presenting his or her work.”

Camp iRock BEE KIND, started off Tuesday with a “stinging” good time. Professional bee keepers donned their bright white suits, headgear and gathered their bee equipment for a rip-roaring good time. Every camper participated and the presentations were geared to that age group.

We had the opportunity to witness the Easley 3rd grade presentation by Kerrie Kish, the sister of our very own Camp iRock Director, Kimberly Robson. When she’s not keeping bees, Mrs. Kish is a principal in Spartanburg.

Entertaining doesn’t even begin to describe the experience. I was riveted. I learned things I never knew about bees and honey and why good honey is so expensive. Mrs. Kish told us that she names her queen bees. My favorite was Beyonce. “She is really mean”, said Mrs. Kish as she described how she was stung more than once.

Camp iRock LOVES Our Call Me MiSTERS!

We have 23 Call Me MiSTER teaching assistants this year. That’s the most ever. MiSTERS are minority male college students majoring in early education. Camp iRock serves as the best learning lab ever. Many of our MiSTERS are hired by the School District and have excelled in the classroom.

Mr. Evan Livingston, a recent graduate of Clemson’s Teacher Residency Program is a veteran “iRockian”. He is serving as the MiSTER director. He has already made an incredible difference to the start of Camp iRock.

Also returning to Camp iRock are the three MiSTERS who won the Distinguished Service awards for their work at last year’s camp. How lucky are we???

The first week of Camp iRock with no teachers present can be pretty chaotic. The Call Me MiSTERS bring order in a way that no one else can! We love them.

Rumor has it that three members of the Clemson Tigers football teams will be working with Call Me MiSTER as part of their NIL commitments. Plans are underway to have them visit every site and volunteer as reading buddies.

Camp iRock is a collaboration of United Way of Pickens County, the YMCA and the School District of Pickens County. It provides intensive literacy intervention for struggling readers in grades K4-3rd grade. For more information, contact Julie Capaldi, jcapaldi@uwpickens.org or 864-420-1635.

Julie Capaldi is the president of the United Way of Pickens County. Reach her at jcapaldi@uwpickens.org. Opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer only and are not necessarily shared by the newspaper.