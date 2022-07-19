Jennifer Brown, this year’s AmeriCorps member at United Way of Pickens County, has MAD skills. She’s got work ethic for days, a fast learner, great with everybody including our neighbors who need help. She’s SO good, the thought of not having her a part of the United Way of Pickens County seems unfathomable.

Why do I know this? Because Jennifer took a leap of faith and agreed to dedicate one year of her life to AmeriCorps, serving at United Way of Pickens County. She experienced the scope of our work and finally found her purpose in life … serving others.

Jennifer’s path to United Way had many detours; an associate’s degree, a career with CVS, a stint in manufacturing, a bachelor’s degree from Southern Wesleyan University…and being a stay-at-home mom. A chance encounter with the AmeriCorps director at a job fair lead her to us and we’re so glad it did.

Here’s the truth. Would we have considered Jennifer for employment based on her resume? Probably not. But her value to our organization is undeniable and we just can’t let her go. She starts her new job at United Way of Pickens County in August.

Jennifer isn’t the only AmeriCorps member to land their dream job at United Way of Pickens County. Our own Jeremy Price, Director of Financial Stability served in the AmeriCorps program before joining the team.

I tell you all of this because we have two open AmeriCorps positions at United Way of Pickens County starting Aug. 1, 2022. We are looking for two special people with a heart for service but unsure about their career path, or a retiree who can’t stand the thought of one more day at home.

Join the AmeriCorps program and fight poverty right here in Pickens County while gaining valuable professional experience, training and educational benefits. Commit to a year of service and not only will you help your community, but you’ll gain career experience.

The benefits are amazing; $6,300 education award at the end of the service year, matched by 180 colleges and universities. The education award can be used for tuition or student loans. AmeriCorps members will also receive a living allowance, health insurance and child care assistance.

For more information about AmeriCorps contact Jeremy Price, jprice@uwpickens.org or 864-850-7094 x 133.

Fight poverty. Find your path. Join AmeriCorps. You’ll be so glad you did

Julie Capaldi is the president of the United Way of Pickens County. Reach her at jcapaldi@uwpickens.org. Opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer only and are not necessarily shared by the newspaper.