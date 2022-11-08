It was 4:30 p.m. when the phone rang. My colleague Mark answered it. It was Lucy. She was 74 years old, lived in Easley, and was hungry. He forwarded her call to our Resource Coordinator, Jennifer Brown, who called Lucy right back. They talked for a while. Lucy was lonely.

Jennifer called all of the agencies who provide food assistance, but it was late and they were closed. “I don’t know what to do,” Jennifer told me. “Can you help?” It is well known in the “helping world” that I am a bleeding heart… absolutely the worst social service case manager that ever walked the earth.

One thing I DO KNOW, is that people rarely lie about being hungry.

It was now close to 5 p.m. and Jennifer and I had to do SOMETHING, so we called the mayor. He called the Easley Police Department, and they determined that Lucy lived outside of city limits. The Easley Police Department called the Pickens County Sheriff’s office. I called them too, because I couldn’t rest until I knew Lucy had food.

About an hour later, Deputy Moon called me back. He had gone to Lucy’s house, but she wouldn’t let him in. She told him she was okay, just hungry. Deputy Moon told Lucy United Way would be out with groceries tomorrow. Actually, it was Meals on Wheels who took care of Lucy. I know who to call when an elderly person is hungry!

Deputy Moon took it upon himself to go to Firehouse Subs and buy Lucy something to eat so she wouldn’t be hungry. He told me she was a little cranky but he wouldn’t let his Gramma go hungry, and he wouldn’t let Lucy go hungry on his watch.

Sometimes all you hear about is how bad the world is … I beg to differ. In Pickens County, there are thousands of kind souls who care about each other.

With the holiday season approaching, we all may indulge just a little bit. The new year will bring resolutions to eat less and exercise more. Just remember this… there is no better exercise for the heart than reaching down and lifting someone up.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Julie Capaldi is the president of the United Way of Pickens County. Reach her at jcapaldi@uwpickens.org. Opinions expressed in this column are those of the writer only and are not necessarily shared by the newspaper.