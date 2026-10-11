Gotta catch ‘em all

There is a major black-market economy operating right under my roof, and I am completely unequipped to regulate it.

My 11-year-old son, Sam, has officially transitioned from a casual observer of cartoons to a high-stakes, cutthroat Pokemon card mogul. At any given hour of the day, our living room floor looks less like a family home and more like the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange — if Wall Street brokers traded in holographic pocket monsters and left half-eaten string cheese on the sofa.

Sam talks about his collection with the frantic energy of a tech startup CEO. “Mom, look at this VMAX,” he’ll say, shoving a glittering piece of cardboard three inches from my retinas. “It’s got a full-art texture print and 330 HP!”

Whatever that means.

I nod sagely, attempting to look like an authority figure, but to me, a “Secret Rare” sounds like an undercooked steak and “VMAX” sounds vaguely like some sort of infection … Quick! Call Nurse Joy!

The crux of my parenting anxiety lies in a single, terrifying truth: I have no clue if we are sitting on a goldmine or a mountain of worthless garbage in shiny, protective sleeves.

I’m not blind, I’ve read the headlines about vintage Pokemon cards selling at elite auction houses for the price of a suburban townhome. But what are the odds? I look at the absolute chaos spread across my carpet and wonder if that Charizard is the one that pays for Sam’s college tuition, or is it a knockoff we bought at a sketchy gas station during a road trip?

I try to inspect them for clues, looking for tiny symbols, first-edition stamps, or dynamic holographic patterns. But to my untrained eyes, they all look exactly the same — little pieces of cardboard featuring aggressive, fictional wildlife.

Meanwhile, Sam’s business model relies entirely on peer-to-peer playground bartering, an economic system that defies all logic. Last Tuesday, he came home triumphant because he had successfully traded for a “perfectly centered” water-type lizard-looking thing. (I don’t remember its name.)

We tried downloading a card-valuation app to bring some sanity to the operation, but it turns out scanning cards with an 11-year-old is dangerous in and of itself. One card comes up as worth $0.12? Tragic! But the next one flashes a historical high of $42! We are rich! But wait — his has a crease down the middle where he sat on it while putting on his shoes, dropping its actual value to less than the penny sleeve protecting it.

Ultimately, I’ve decided to stop worrying about the fluctuating markets of the Pokemon Trading Card Game. If the internet has taught me anything, it’s that today’s priceless treasure is tomorrow’s yard sale clutter.

For now, I’m just treating the collection as an expensive lesson in organizational skills. If Sam can keep track of 400 tiny monsters without losing them, maybe there’s hope for his homework.