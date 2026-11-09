Letter to the Editor

To the Editor,

Early this month the county council passed a six month moratorium on data centers. The purpose of the moratorium is to allow the council to write an ordinance on data centers. No such ordinance exists now as these massive data centers are new things.

To me, the ordinance should be short and to the point. Prohibit the construction of these massive data centers in Pickens County. Simply put, I’m on the side of protecting the rural-ness, natural beauty, tree canopy, water, home town feel, animals and their habitat. The council will formulate a data center ordinance the next 6 months.

The data centers I am talking about, citizens are opposed to, and are most harmful to the environment are the massive commercial structures; typically 500,000 plus square feet; on 100 plus acres; and cost hundreds of million dollars. These massive facilities typically use 50 megawatts or more of power.

For example the Valara data center in Spartanburg is $2.8 billion, on 270 acres, 450 megawatts and is a 900,000 sqf structure. Their council approved it for the millions in tax revenue. Another example, the Meta data center in Aiken is $800 million, on 300 acres, 200 megawatts and it is a 750,000 sqf structure. It will generate $4.8 million a year in new taxes for the county.

Just to put this in context, Pickens High School is about 250,000 sqf. The biggest manufacturers in Pickens County are about $150 million investments.

There are about 20 massive data centers operating/ planned for in South Carolina. The best I can tell ALL these centers have been approved by the local government. Building such structures require cooperation and coordination with the local government and the owners of the centers demand massive tax cuts. For example, the Spartanburg council gave Valara a tax cut from 10.5% to 4% for 40 years.

Our council majority does not support the construction of these massive data centers in Pickens County, so I do not think the required cooperation, coordination and tax cuts are there. Add in that many counties in the state have voted for them, want them, and are reaching for the tax revenue like Spartanburg, Cherokee, Aiken, York, etc., so future data centers built in South Carolina will likely be there and elsewhere.

Alex Saitta

Pickens, SC