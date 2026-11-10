Letter to the Editor

Dear The Easley Progress,

In our day and age of technology, there are many important issues that are going on in our schools today, especially the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in our schools today. How schools are deciding to allow students to use AI is an important issue that needs to be discussed.

This AI can also help the student if he or she is struggling with a certain assignment or studying for a test on a certain topic. It can give explanations of difficult concepts as well as provide examples for certain situations or problems. But there is also the chance for a student to use AI for too much help. They could use it to write their homework for them and then just copy and paste their work to receive a good grade. This would be very wrong because even though they got a good grade, they didn’t learn anything.

Students need to learn to use AI instead of banning it from school. The way I see it is students can use it as a learning tool and have to finish their work. Some things that teachers could require in their assignments are students having to explain their answers to problems, or having to show how they got their answer to a problem.

I believe the school should teach the students how to use the technology responsibly. As it becomes more normal to use in everyday life, I believe it is important for the students to learn about the good and the bad aspects of using it.

Education is supposed to prepare students for the future. The future will include AI and by teaching students to use AI correctly, schools can help them become more responsible, independent, and successful learners.

Carter Brockington

Easley, SC