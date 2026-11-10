Letter to the Editor

Dear Easley Progress,

I think schools should reconsider how they use flex time during the school day. Flex time can be helpful for students who need extra help, but sometimes it takes away from time students could use to relax, finish work, or just take a break. School can already be stressful, and having some extra downtime during the day could help students feel less overwhelmed.

I understand flex time is supposed to help students. I think it can be useful when students actually need help with something such as preparing for an exam like the SAT or ACT. However, students who are already caught up should have more choices with how they use the time. They could study, finish homework, talk with teachers, or take a short break to decompress before their next class. This could also help sports teams go over things that can help them and not take time away from school.

I also think students should be allowed to leave school early is they have all their assignments completed and are done for the day. If a student has finished all their work, has no missing assignments, and does not need extra help, they could use that time to go home instead of sitting around. Students can spend more time with their families, especially if they are planning on attending college. This will give them more time with them because they will be away from home. Most of all flex time will allow students to stay caught up with their work and make them more responsible.

Miles Campbell

Easley, SC