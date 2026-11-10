Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

When schools tell students that they care about them, I believe that care should extend beyond the classroom. For some students, school is more than a place where they learn. It may be where they receive regular meals, find supportive adults, feel safe, and experience a sense of stability.

This is why I believe school districts should think more about what happens to students who need additional support during extended school breaks.

Teachers and administrators cannot solve every problem a student or family member experiences. However, is schools already know that certain students may need additional support, they should make an effort to connect those students and their families with resources before a long break begins.

This could include providing information about free meal programs, local organizations, food assistance, clothing resources, or other community resources. Schools could also give families an opportunity to ask for help before the break begins. Even something as simple as making sure families know where they can find help could make a difference.

I understand that there may be thousands of students in a school district, and it would not be realistic for schools to personally check on every student. However, that should not mean that students who are known to need additional support are forgotten.

School breaks can be exciting for many students, but they can also be difficult for students who depend on the structure, meals, and support that school provides. This is especially important during longer breaks when students may go several days or weeks without having access to the same resources they have during the school year.

When schools tell students that they care about them, they should stand by that message. Caring for students should not only be something that is said; it should be something that students can see through the actions of their schools.

Schools have an opportunity to help make sure that students and families know where they can turn for support, even when school is not in session. Supporting students should not stop when the school day ends or when a school break begins.

Every student deserves to feel supported, cared for, and remembered, even when they are not inside the school building.

Olivia Hamilton

Easley, SC