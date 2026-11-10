Letter to the Editor

To Easley Progress,

When you were young, have you ever had an event you wanted to attend, but couldn’t due to not having a ride? A current problem that has interfered with student potential is transportation issues. As someone who started off high school without a car, it was difficult for me to go to different school related events. If there were more funds put toward transportation for students, and not so hyper-focused on funding for sports, this would create a better environment for students.

Not every student can afford a car at such a young age. Some even have parents without transportation. It could be embarrassing for some kids to ask to carpool, as they don’t want to admit their struggles. Some children also have parents with a relatively strict viewpoint in parenting, as my mother never used to let me carpool since she did not trust anyone, making it much harder for me to participate and use my full potential, just because of transportation. This insecurity leads back to self esteem. Friends ask them if they are going to a school event, or to help volunteer for a club they are interested in. Unfortunately they would not be able to due to transportation issues. In the beginning of my high school years there were many clubs I wanted to join to help with my resume, but I did not have a car due to my mother’s health interfering, and my siblings being at work, I would not have a consistent ride to be able to make it to meetings and certain events. It was not until I finally got a car, I realized how important transportation was, and how many doors it opened for me.

With an increased budget for public transportation for high school/middle school students, an increase in self esteem, and more positivity will be added to the community. More individuals would feel the need/be able to participate in the school related activities that they would like to. It will create space in the community, especially for the kids soon to come. It is important that every kid has equal opportunities just as the next.

Kamorea Boles

Easley, SC