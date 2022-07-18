EASLEY — The 30th Firecracker Frolic 5K was held July 4, 2022 and the Easley Lions Club proudly presented it for the 10th year “running” counting the Covid year cancellation.

There were 199 on the road to start the event. This is the largest crowd since the Lions Club took the race on as a fund-raising event in 2012. All funds raised after expenses of the race go to the Lions Club Sight Conservation programs in the Easley Community.

The top three men finishers were Ronan O’Niel, Brett Morley, and Reden Reeder. Ronan O’Niel blistered the certified 3.1 mile course in 16:00 minutes.

The women were led by Acie Vincent, Emma Bright, and Callie Mills.

Note that times for all participants can be found at www.itsabouttime.run.

The Easley Lions Club would like to thank the Easley Police and Fire Department and the city of Easley for all of their assistance and support.

Also, a special thank you to our sponsors. McConnell Builders, Inc. , Mahaffey Insurance Agency, Mike Holcombe’s Tire and Auto, Lightway Family Dentistry, Pool Pro, Inc, Joe’s Ice Cream Parlor, Pasui Family Dentistry, Albertson Enterprise, Frazor Quality Woodworks,Inc., Jason D. Porter, Attorney, AM Mechanical,Inc. , The Hendricks Firm, LLC, Walkers Furniture and Mattress, Rolling Green Golf Club, Meg Boyles State Farm Insurance, Land Planning Associates, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Rock’s Graphics.

We will be back next year so come on out to join the fun.