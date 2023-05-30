EASLEY — A 20-year-old man has been arrested following a fatal shooting on May 25 in Easley.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office charged Chandler James Smith with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to Pickens County Sheriff Office Chief Deputy Chuck James, deputies responded to a residence on the 300 block of Jericho Ridge Trail around 9:38 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

“Upon arrival, deputies encountered a witness who stated that a resident of the home had shot her husband following an argument. According to the witness, prior to the arrival of deputies, the assailant fled the incident location on foot toward Saluda Dam Road,” said James. “Roughly 20 minutes later, deputies located the suspect, Chandler James Smith (20 YOA), near Prince Perry Road and Rocky Lane in Easley.”

The victim succumbed to his injuries prior to being transported from the scene, investigators said.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 55-year-old Charles Byrd.

Smith was placed into investigative detention and subsequently transported to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office where he was later interviewed by detectives, officials said.

During the course of the investigation, Smith was placed under arrest in connection with the shooting and is presently housed at the Pickens County Detention Center.

The shooting is under investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

