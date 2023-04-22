Those who know me know that I enjoy attending comic conventions as I have even written about the experience once or twice. This past weekend I was able to attend one that has eluded me in past due to my work schedule, SC COMICON and it did not disappoint.

Let us start with a little backstory. Kasie Strickland is the managing editor of the Sentinel Progress (Easley) and over the years, she and I have become great friends. Not only are we in the same industry and work at similar sized papers, but we also share interests like being fans of Doctor Who, Star Trek, and many more items that listing them would be too long to print. I believe it was last year, she was messaging about the pictures I took at another convention, and she said, “I’ve never been to one, but I want to one day.”

Now, Kasie was probably thinking this would be a passing comment, but she forgot who I am. From that moment, her fate was sealed when she said those words. I immediately said, “Done, we are doing it!”

Since she is in the Upstate, a convention near Greenville would make more sense, easier for her to drive, and SC COMICON is held in Greenville. During the months of talking, I kept bringing it up that we were going, showing her every guest that was attending and all the proper information. It did not take her long to decide and we were going.

We decided on our day, Saturday, April 15, and we met in Greenville. We walk in and already see tons of people dressed up, you name it, we saw it, from anime characters, superheroes and more. When we got inside the actual convention, we walked around for a bit, taking pictures of people dressed up and checking out the vendors.

For me, the main event of the day was one of the media guests, the original red Power Ranger, Austin St. John. For those who may not recall, a few years ago I went to a convention in Columbia where I was able to meet another power ranger, Johnny Yong Bosch (ironically, he was at this convention as well). As we went through the lines, I said we could get in line later, but Kasie said no, let us do it now. She was right because the lines got super long toward the end, and I would have missed out.

But I digress, we got into line, and I made my way up and then got to meet him. Keep in mind, this was the first show I was ever super obsessed with as a child, so this gave me the opportunity to literally meet a childhood superhero. This is the main reason I enjoy conventions; you get to meet actors and performers you would never otherwise. My goal is to meet as many Power Rangers as I can from my childhood. I have been unable a few times when they have come to South Carolina, but I am going to get more serious and check as many off my list as I can.

Following the autograph session, Kasie and I got our steps in as we walked around the convention for hours. Taking photos of so many people dressed up during the day — only losing a few we could not stop in time. We both made a variety of purchases on merchandise during the day. Kasie even braved a moment and took a picture of someone dressed up!

Now that SC COMICON is over, I am itching to go to another one (looking at you Soda City Comic Con) and maybe I will dress up for that one. But I do know this — I have a new convention buddy because Kasie is just as eager to go to another convention. See my Instagram for event pictures, andrewwigger3250!

Andrew Wigger is the Publisher for The Newberry Observer and can be reached at awigger@championcarolinas.com. Views expressed in this column are those of the writer only and do not represent the newspaper’s opinion.