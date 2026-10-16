Bring back the Model T!

If it weren’t for car trouble my husband and I would have very little trouble at all.

Recently, while my husband and I were once again left stranded on the roadside thanks to our unreliable chariot, I found myself doom scrolling for ways out of our situation. Naturally, it didn’t take me long to come across a post also requesting mechanic help.

This poster claimed to be desperately searching for affordable assistance replacing their car’s water pump. According to the poster, their mother was helping pay for the part and needed a mechanic who could come by their home. Apparently, in the same boat as myself, the poster pointed out that without access to wheels they could not drive to a mechanic, let alone procure groceries or medical help for the family should such help become necessary.

Frequently, my husband and I have both griped about the car situation in America— mainly everyday citizen’s inability to work on their own cars.

Conceived and developed by the original gearhead, Mr. Henry Ford, Model T was forever immortalized as the first car when its sleek body first rolled down the production line at Ford’s Piquette Avenue plant in motor city, Detroit. Also involved in the groundbreaking project was designers Joseph A. Galamb, Childe Harold Wills, and Eugene Farkas.

Development officially began in January 1907, and the first Model T was built on August 12, 1908. The Model T left the factory the following month for the open road on September 27, 1908.

Most importantly, the durable construction of the Model T made it easy for car enthusiasts to work on their own vehicle from the questionable comfort of their driveways— no sensors from China needed or special “tools” to be ordered.

I don’t know about anyone else, but I miss the good old days when the car battery didn’t take an hour to find and then an additional hour to replace.

Honestly, was it really that hard to roll and unroll our windows?

The Monica family has had two switches go out over the years— leaving us to resort to opening the driver’s side door at the bank, the drive thru, ect., and before you go looking all smug, I’ve seen some of you fellow door openers ahead of me in line!

Another pet peeve, for my husband, not me, are spark plugs! Speaking from personal experience, no, it is not a subject you can safely raise in his hearing.

And another thing, why in the world do we need 14 in – 24 in. [or in some cases, higher] wheels on a car? Our cheap little car rides around on tires so rare you can’t find them anywhere! Yep, just try to find a 20 in. tire in stock in the area — I dare ya!

Of course, with the blessing of technology, a set can be delivered to you as soon as tomorrow.

Do you yearn for the days of motor grease and oil spots on concrete, or do you prefer waiting months for car parts to be delivered from foreign countries and paying a shop rate of upwards to $100-150 an hour?