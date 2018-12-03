Dear editor,
Well, what can I say? It’s been a roller coaster and after nine years, my heart told me that it’s time to move on to new adventures.
I want to extend a heart-felt thank you to the community of Pickens County for their support through times thick and thin — we’ve all been through a lot.
Being the general manager of a local newspaper is a lot like herding cats, but luckily for me, I’ve had a couple of great “farmhands” along the way.
Rhonda Youngblood and Kasie Strickland have both helped to make my time here a memorable one and I am proud to call them both friends as well as respected colleagues.
I could not have done it without them.
As much as I am looking forward to this new chapter in my life, I’m not going to lie, there is a large part of me that is terribly sad to be leaving The Sentinel-Progress behind.
Working at a paper is like no other job — you’re not just a part of a media organization, you’re a custodian of history.
And it has been my honor.
Thanks to you all for letting me be a part of it.
Chris Wyatt
Easley