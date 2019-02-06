Dear Editor,

On Feb. 11, 2019, Liberty will have missed Mr. John William Callaham walking through our town for the last seven years. Mr. John was a lifelong resident of Liberty and spent his 83 years serving and worshiping in his home town. I still find myself scanning the sidewalks in town for a glimpse of Mr. John and him throwing up his hand and waving back. John served our town as mayor and many can still remember the John Foster Ford Easley commercial’s slogan; “Cause Uncle John is a Good ole Boy”; that was Liberty’s very own John Callaham. John was a devoted Christian man; he was a lifelong and was the oldest member of Liberty Presbyterian Church at the time of his death. He loved to visit and be involved with all churches around the Liberty area. Many of mornings John would call me up and invite me to break bread with him at Yanks and I know he extended this same invitation to many others over the years. He would never let me pick up the tab, but just sign the receipt.

With this seventh year anniversary of his entering into the mansion God prepared for him, I would like to recommend to the city of Liberty; to name the sidewalk that runs in front of Yanks on Main Street, “John Callaham Sidewalk.” I never seen Mr. John drive on the county roads, but saw him often walking this street in Liberty. Mr. John didn’t have any children of his own and our town should not forget how much he loved his home town family. Many of us have been touched by his life and I believe it would be appropriate to name this sidewalk to keep his memory and contributions to our town alive forever.

I have sent this same letter to the City of Liberty and ask if you agree with this recommendation, simply call City Hall or a member of City Council and let them know you agree with naming the sidewalk in his name.

Mr. John, we appreciate your contributions to our town, our county and our state. Until we meet again on the Golden Streets of heaven, keep cheering us on till we walk our last sidewalk in Liberty.

Brad Dover

Liberty, S.C.