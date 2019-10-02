Dear Editor,

In 2016, I wrote about the growing drug problem in this newspaper. The main problem back then was methamphetamine. Examining the latest statistics, the rising use of opioids/ fentanyl has broadened and increased the problem in our county.

Comprehensive drug misuse and abuse data is hard to come by. For instance, if Mr. Jones has a knee operation and is given a prescription, his appropriate and legal use of the drug is recorded when the prescription is dispensed. Mr. Jones only takes half his pills and puts them in his medicine cabinet. If months later his wife twists her ankle badly and takes the rest, that misuse is not reported. Worse yet, if his daughter gets her hands on the pills, starts to take them, develops a habit and then buys heroin on the street, that drug abuse is not reported. If she ends up in prison, in a treatment center, or overdoses and is hospitalized, then it is reported.

Severe abuse is reported and tallied, but not misuse and functional-abuse in most cases. As a result I think the drug misuse and abuse problem is understated and is likely worse than the data indicates.

The South Carolina Department of Alcohol, Other Drug Abuse Services has drug abuse data from hospitals, EMS, treatment centers, and prisons.

In 2018, the overdose rate in Pickens County ranked tenth in the state. Our overdose death rate was fifth in state.

Naloxone (Narcan), the antidote used to bring overdose victims back from the brink, has proven to be a life saver. However, it masks the severity of opioid drug abuse when one examines the overdose deaths by county. Pickens County ranks near the top of the state – third — in the administration rate of Narcan.

To take this into account there is something called the Severity Index that weighs Narcan administration, plus overdose hospitalizations and overdose deaths, and Pickens County ranks third in the state in 2018.

While opioids are getting most of the attention nationwide because of their high overdose death rate, local experts told me methamphetamine remains the leading drug problem in our county, followed by opioids, then alcohol and marijuana. Pickens ranks fourth in the state for amphetamine abuse (which includes methamphetamine and other amphetamines).

Personally, I think economic opportunity (or the lack of) is key. If a kid graduates high school and lands a job here in Pickens, that’s the kind of habit we want him to fall into. Without such job opportunities (that pay a living wage and offer career paths) he could fall into a bad habit, and too many of our young adults evidently are. Our treatment efforts must also be expanded as well.

We are facing a growing challenge here that cuts across law enforcement, educating our children, DSS, clinical needs and economic ones tie in too. It requires a coordinated, stepped-up and bold initiative across our city and county councils, school board and the state leaders to address and solve.

Alex Saitta

Pickens