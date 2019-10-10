Dear editor,

Something is really bothering me. The Liberty High School football team is known as the Liberty Red Devils! This is definitely not the kind of role model our students should have! No wonder there is so much violence in our schools! Instead, I think a much better name would be the Liberty Patriots! Now, that is a role model our students should have!

Also, for many years they have lost most of their games! I wonder why? With a name like the Liberty Patriots or Liberty Angels, God might start blessing them and they might start having winning seasons!

Also, pregnant women should be encouraged to go to the Hope Center in Pickens if they need help. This is a local Christian ministry that will be glad to help pregnant women in need. Abortion is wrong! Children are a blessing! If they can’t take care of the child, there are a lot of people who would love to adopt it.

I want to encourage everyone to shop at small, local businesses instead of big box stores. Please help our “mom and pop” stores stay in business!

Our teachers’ salaries are too high and they have way too many benefits! This used to not be the case years ago, but it is true now. This is not sustainable, especially the pension plans! Our state is deeply in debt because of this and it seems to be an impossible situation! Teachers need to teach kids how to deal with negative emotions. They need to learn practical life skills such as balancing a checkbook, having good credit, how to use a credit card, how to buy a house, how to write a resume, how to do a job interview, etc., instead of impractical things that don’t matter.

Our children are our future. Let’s help them have the best future they can have.

Sincerely,

Diane Finley

Easley