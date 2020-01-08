Dear Editor,

Over the past year county officials proposed and county council discussed a plan to radically change the structure of fire protection in Pickens County. For decades we had 13 local fire districts, with a chief and a local board for each district. Most districts charged only a fire fee on homes and a few charged millage on all property.

Their plan is to abolish all the 13 fire boards, have one centralized board, the county to take ownership of all fire equipment and charge a 30 mill fire tax on all property. The benefits they site are centralized management, streamline operations, build a comprehensive capital plan, more manpower and better training. They also say it will save money, but looking at the proposal that is not true and they need to be upfront and honest with the public on the higher cost, fees and taxes. Under the proposal, the first year costs rise from $6.2 million to $7.7 million.

The county council approved the first part of the plan 6 to 0 by eliminating the citizen fire boards, and taking ownership of all fire equipment owned by the individual departments. The council has not voted on the rest of the plan.

I think the council supports the overall plan, but realize the public will never support its 30 mill fire tax on all property like homes, vacant land, cars, motorcycles and RVs. Add in a less responsive board, more central control, the ability of the county to play Robin Hood with fire equipment, transfer employees all over, and I think the council has put approval of the rest of the plan until after their re-election in 2020.

You don’t need a crystal ball to see what is going to follow – higher taxes and fees. All you have to do is look at the county takeover of the City of Liberty or Pickens fire protection.

In 2016 Liberty city residents paid the county government 61 mills in property taxes, 80 mills were also paid to the city and they received fire protection from the city. Then the county took over the city fire protection. In 2017 the city residents paid the 61 and 80 mills again, PLUS a new $120 fire fee per home on top of that.

The Liberty residents who live just outside the city, their fire fee on their house rose from $106 to $120.

In 2019 the residents in the city of Liberty are paying 84.3 mills to the city, plus 61 mills to the county and a fire fee of $156 per house. And those Liberty residents living in the county are paying $156 too.

In 2014 the fire fee in rural Pickens was $75 per home, and the city of Pickens residents had fire protection included in its 60.3 mill property tax. Then the county took over the fire protection of rural Pickens. In 2019 rural residents paid $140. The residents of the city of Pickens paid the city property tax of 78.3 mills, plus another $125 for fire protection.

Alex Saitta

Pickens