Dear Editor,

I am often asked what is The American Legion and what do you do? In short, we are a service organization made up of veterans who care about America and want to continue to serve Veterans, American Youth, and the local Community.

As members of the American Legion, 2.7 million Veterans choose to serve America. We are the largest and most respected veteran’s organization in the world. The Legion is responsible for such landmark decisions as the original GI Bill, the US Flag Code, and successfully securing compensation for veterans exposed to ionizing radiation and Agent Orange. Today, two of our priorities are lobbying Congress to secure treatment and compensation for the strange illnesses experienced by the Desert Storm soldiers and the special needs of Female Veterans who make up an estimated 30% of the military today.

Last year alone four American Legion charities were able to share with Veterans: (1) the National Emergency Fund – provided hundreds of thousands of dollars to veterans who were victims of natural disasters around the country, (2) the Legion’s Temporary Financial Assistance-gave cash grants to families of veterans who needed temporary financial help. Recently active duty Coast Guardsmen needed assistance because their pay had been withheld when the government shut down earlier last year, (3) Legionnaires support Operation Comfort Warriors – supplies electronics, blankets, and other special needs to wounded soldiers who are hospitalized. (4) Through our Youth programs thousands of dollars were distributed in grants to organizations involved in research and education on behalf of our nation’s youth. FYI: 90% or more of the funds we collect are spent to benefit Veterans and American Youth.

Members of the American Legion Post 52, Easley proudly serve locally by participating in programs such as American Legion Baseball, Palmetto Boys and Girls State, recognizing our Youth by presenting medals to High School students who are selected to receive the coveted American Legion Citizenship Award or the outstanding Easley High or Powdersville High Award Winning NJROTC Cadets who perform above expectations. While all of this is happening we visit elementary schools, Girl Scout troops, Boy Scout Troops, and Trail Blazers to share personal stories about our military experiences. These visits are also used to teach our young people how our government operates and the meaning of and how to respect Old Glory.

Post 52 does not have an in house Veterans assistant but we do have phone numbers and contacts to help veterans find the assistance they need.

The American Legion celebrated its 100th birthday in 2019. The organization was formed because many wounded WWI veterans returning from war needed care after they had returned home. The same care is still offered to today’s wounded soldier. We call it Veterans helping Veterans.

Recently Congress passed legislation so all Veterans who have received an honorable discharge since December 7, 1941 are invited to join this tremendous organization. If you join, you decide your level of involvement in local activities.

For God and Country,

Paul Smith, Adjutant Post 52 Easley