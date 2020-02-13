Dear Editor,

The drug problem in Pickens County (mostly meth) has been bad, and opioid abuse has broadened the problem.

The solution has four components: an economic component; a law enforcement and legal component; a clinical or treatment component and an educational component to help with prevention.

First, more entry level jobs with career opportunities are key. Fifty years ago a teen could graduate high school and fall into a job with a living wage and career path. As a result, they never fell into or got the chance to move in a circle of illegal drug use.

In the late 1970’s there were 12,000 manufacturing jobs in Pickens County. Today that figure is 5,400. Despite all the self-pats on the back, our county leaders have done a poor job on economic development.

Today too many kids and young adults kick around in minimum wage jobs and then fall into bad circles and drug use. Our leaders have to do a better job in creating higher paying jobs so these kids fall into a job with a career path and not into a circle of were drugs are being used.

Next is prosecution and incarceration of drug dealers and treatment of users and abusers. First, the national trend to leniency in sentencing is a bad idea. Making marijuana legal is another bad idea.

We have to catch the dealers, prosecute them and keep them in jail. Catch the abusers, and get them into effective rehab.

I do support hiring more judges and public defenders, and building more state jails that move drug dealers through the legal system faster and put them in and keep them in jail.

In terms of treating users, Behavioral Health Services needs a bigger building in order to broaden its programs in our county.

The education component has two aspects. Our school board and administration must do a better job in educating students in the basics – only half of our students are at grade level in math and English. I was on the board 12 years and screamed there was no sense of urgency when it came to the school district’s primary responsibility of educating ALL students in reading and math. Illiteracy robs you of options and independence and that is where drug use thrives.

Finally, Student Resource Officers should have a broader role. They should start anti-drug educational programs in all our schools — bringing in paramedics that tell real life stories of what they’ve seen in terms of drug use; mom’s who describe life when they lost a child; former drug users who talk about how innocently it all starts and how to avoid it and acting out scripts that show teens how to work through tough situations, and develop the mental toughness needed to resist the peer pressure and tough home environments.

In sum, we need a more coordinated effort and our county leaders need to pull all this together.

Alex Saitta

Pickens, SC