Dear editor,

Pickens County Council wants to overhaul the way we pay our fire fees.

Rather than fire fees being determined by what fire district you live in, your fire fees will most likely be calculated and determined by the square footage of the house.

How will this change affect YOUR payment?

We don’t know … County Council can not (or will not) tell us.

They want to make the change without even giving us specifics on how our fire fee amount will be affected!

They want to pass the bill to find out what’s in it.

Where have we heard that before?

If the County Council wants to move forward with this plan, they need to be able to tell citizens exactly how their fire fees will change and how much it will cost.

It’s like somebody wanting to borrow your car but won’t tell you where they are driving it or when they’ll be back…

Text the keyword FEE to 52886 and send all County Councilmen a message: “How will these changes in this ordinance affect my personal fire fees? Will they go up or down? By how much? I want answers before you make the change!”

Johnnelle Raines

Pickens