Dear editor,

I know many people are informed and concerned about the upcoming National elections, but we should also be informed and concerned about local elections. The results of elections for S.C. General Assembly can have a stronger impact on our lives than the Federal elections. Our state government makes decisions that affect our pocketbooks and the daily lives of our loved ones in so many ways.

The State Legislature greatly influences the costs of energy, our state income taxes and how they are spent, costs of education pre-K through college, business incentives, minimum wage, policing and court justice, post-census redrawing of district that determine for whom we vote, land development affecting the beauty and safety of our beaches, mountains, state parks, recreational areas and other tourist attractions, medicaid expansion, and access to affordable health care.

Many people in Pickens County can vote for Eunice Lehmacher for S.C.House Seat 3. Eunice is of outstanding moral character. I have known Eunice for 20 years as a member of my church family, a loving mother, wife, and fellow volunteer. Her father was a minister and she has followed in his footsteps in keeping the teachings of Jesus always as the compass in her life for the treatment of others. Eunice has volunteered in our church and local community in too many ways to name, but here are a few: Sunday School teacher and director, Family Promise coordinator, Our Daily Bread volunteer, Clemson Community Care volunteer, counselor for Alzheimer’s support group, and neighborhood president.

Eunice’s experiences in her professions as educator and health care provider, and her nonprofessional volunteering show that her interests lie wholeheartedly in improving the lives of others. No matter what the issue may be, she will be in favor of that which benefits the lives of her constituents be it making energy more affordable and cleaner, providing affordable health care to more people, providing well-paying jobs in business and clean industry, making sure service jobs provide a living wage, fulfilling a promise our State makes that ALL CHILDREN receive quality and affordable education in areas that help contribute to a better economy and quality of life; and last, but certainly not least, maintaining and protecting the natural beauty of South Carolina from the “mountains to the sea” for our current population, our tourist industry, and our children’s children.

So…vote for Eunice Lehmacher when you fill out your ballot and be confident you are choosing someone who cares AND who knows how to get things done.

Mary Parker

Seneca