To the Editor:

Have you decided who you will vote for on Nov. 2? Municipal elections in Central, Easley, Liberty, Norris, Pickens and Six Mile and a School Board election in District 7 will determine many of the people who make our local laws.

Among the issues decided locally are recycling, garbage collection, fees for water, where to put landfills, street paving, street lighting, parking, zoning, and more. The issues that most affect our daily lives are decided by local officials. Each vote cast locally is also more influential than in any other elections. Our vote is just one of millions in a presidential election, but may be the deciding vote in a small local election.

The web page Vote411.org lists candidates in your area. (You need to enter your address so that Vote411 can find your candidates.) Vote411.org is provided by the League of Women Voters, a non-partisan organization which encourages all citizens to learn about their government and to vote. Every candidate has been given the opportunity to answer questions about why they are running and what they hope to accomplish if elected.

Mark Nov. 2 on your calendar and vote.

Alice Flower

Chair, Vote411 in Oconee and Pickens Counties