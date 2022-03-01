Dear Editor,

I want to explain why I proposed and voted for a short-term moratorium on most land development on Highway 11. The moratorium is on new manufacturing plants, new commercial development, new signage and new large residential subdivisions. It does not affect single residential lots or proposed subdivisions less than 10 homes.

For starters, “Scenic” is only in the name “Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway” and it means next to nothing under the law. Highway 11 is not a state or federally protected highway. The county has no special protections on Highway 11, other than billboards must be 2,500 feet off the highway and limited in size.

As a result, anyone could build a dollar store, auto lot, a massive subdivision on Highway 11 or clear 1,000 acres of timber or if they could get the logistics right, a shopping center or discount store. Highway 11 being “scenic” or having that in the title is not going to stop it.

The evidence of this is, you see all of those things on Highway 11 in Oconee, Greenville and Spartanburg counties.

Also keep in mind the county planning commission’s authority is limited. If a huge storage warehouse files for a building permit on Highway 11, and meets the legal requirements, the commission must approve the project or be sued for creating a restriction that is not in the law. The planning commission like all other agencies, must follow the law or restrictions that are on the books and not create their own.

With the growth we are seeing all around us and no restrictions in place on Highway 11, in time Pickens County’s Highway 11 will become like Oconee or Greenville’s Highway 11.

Do the residents of Highway 11 want that or not?

The past few months I have been asking that question. I have done two mailers on Highway 11 to solicit feedback, knocked on many doors on Highway 11, examined the sales transactions the past four years, looked at the tax bills, logged the number of properties now for sale on Highway 11 and even looked at the reviews of the 29 air bnb’s poping up on Highway 11 to ascertain how the area is changing. I have spoken to many who live on Highway 11 and those who do not.

I hope those I have not spoken to, now read about this and give their input as well over the next few months.

Alex Saitta

Pickens, SC