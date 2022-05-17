To the Editor:

Have you decided who you will vote for in the statewide primary June 14th? Pickens County Council District 2 and State House of Representatives Districts 1, 4, and 5 are on the ballot.

Also on the ballot are offices of Governor, Secretary of State, State Attorney General, State Superintendent of Education, Commissioner of Agriculture and US Senate.

The issues that most affect our daily lives are decided by local and state officials. Each vote cast locally is more influential than in any other elections. Our vote is just one of millions in a presidential election, but may be the deciding vote in a small local election. Each vote is even more important in primary elections, which traditionally have a lower voter turnout.

The web page Vote411.org lists candidates in your area. (You need to enter your address so that Vote411 can find your candidates.) Vote411.org is provided by the League of Women Voters, a grassroots organization which encourages all citizens to learn about their government and to vote. Every candidate has been given the opportunity to answer questions about why they are running and what they hope to accomplish if elected.

Mark June 14th on your calendar and vote.

Alice Flower

Chair, Vote411 in Oconee and Pickens Counties