Dear local veteran,

Recently congress passed historic legislation that will help millions of veterans who have suffered medical problems because of their expossure to chemicals used to destroy burn pit waste. The bill was passed because the American Legion national commander used the power of the American Legion membership to lobby for the benefit. This is just one example of how an American Legion membership helps veterans.

Every veteran who has earned a DD214 since Dec. 7, 1943-present is now eligible to join the Legion. If you are interested in joining the Legion (or if you are already a member and assigned to Post 172, Columbia who will consider transferring your membership to Post 52,) you are invited to meet with us the fourth Tuesday of every month at 118A Legion Street, Easley, SC, 29642, 1900 hours.

Post 52 dues are $50 a year and can be paid with cash, check, or credit card. Presently, national paid memberships add up to 20 million-plus legionaires supporting the national commander when he lobbys congress for veteran benefits.

Please contact either Commander Walt Carter 864-238-2083, Adjutant Gary Hinton 864-915-9490, or 1st Vice Commander/Membership Chairman Kent Dykes – 864-313-3367 for more membership information.

For God and country

American Legion Post 52

Easley, SC