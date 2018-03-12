EHS names new volleyball coach

EASLEY — At an introduction ceremony on Thursday, March 8, it was announced by school officials that Lauren Rodriguez has been named as the new Head Volleyball Coach at Easley High School.

Rodriguez comes to the Green Wave Nation with over 20 years of coaching experience at the collegiate, high school and club levels, stated the Easley athletic department.

She is the former Head Volleyball Coach at North Greenville University (NGU), where she served from 2007-2010.

While at NGU, she took a team that did not win a set the prior season to her arrival and lead them to consecutive 11 win seasons, they said.

Prior to North Greenville, she served as Head Varsity Coach, Assistant Volleyball Coach and JV Head Coach at Southside Christian from 2001-2007.

While at Southside Christian, Rodriguez assisted on the 2006 State Championship Team.

Most recently, Coach Rodriguez has been coaching with the Axis Elite Volleyball Club out of Greenville working with 14 National through 16 National programs and both the 16 and 17 Open programs.

Rodriguez is currently finishing her Master of Arts and Teaching from Clemson University with a graduation scheduled for May and has earned a BA in English and Political Science from Presbyterian College, where she served as Captain of the Volleyball Team during her time in Clinton.

Lauren will be teaching in the English Department at Gettys Middle School along with her duties as Head Volleyball Coach.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Girls-Volleyball.jpg Courtesy image