Liberty wrestling lauded

LIBERTY — The School District of Pickens County Board of Trustees recognized the Liberty High School Wrestling Team on Tuesday for their outstanding season.

Some highlights from the team included Lucas Bates being named North/South All-Star and winning third place in State Heavy Weight.

Jacob Rodgers was named North/South All-Star and is now a two-time individual state champion

Cole Murphy was also named North/South All-Star. Murphy is a four-time individual state champion — one of only 19 wrestlers in state history to win four, named 2017 and 2018 wrestler of the Year at Individual State Championships and was named 2018 South Carolina Wrestler of the Year.

Coach Nate Day coached the team to state runner-up in team duals this season.

Day had a total of seven wrestlers qualify for Individual State Championships. Of those seven, Day’s team finished the season with one fourth place, two in third place, two in second place and two State Champions in their respective weight classes.

SDPC recognized Liberty wrestling on Tuesday. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_wrestlers.jpg SDPC recognized Liberty wrestling on Tuesday. Courtesy photo