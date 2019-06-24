POWDERSVILLE — Chase Barbary has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Los Angeles Dodgers organization and has been assigned to the team’s Arizona League affiliate, according to a release from Newberry College.

Barbary will wear jersey No. 41 and be with the team when it opens its season against the Brewers’ Arizona League affiliate on June 17, they said.

Barbary spent two years at Newberry College after transferring from Western Carolina. A junior in 2019, Barbary hit a career-best .327 to finish third on the team. In 62 career games, Barbary hit .309 with a .380 on-base percentage and slugged .421 with three home runs. He drove in 30 runs and scored 23 during his two-year career.

The former Powdersville High School catcher fielded .981 in 317 defensive chances in 2018 and 2019, throwing out 30 percent of would-be base stealers and leading the team in pickoffs both seasons. He helped the team to a 26-17 record over the past two seasons when he appeared in the starting lineup.

Barbary comes from a long line of successful catchers.

His father, Travis, is currently the manager of the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers and has spent 25 years in the organization after a collegiate career that took him to Spartanburg Methodist and Virginia.

Both grandfathers also played professionally.

