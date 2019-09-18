EASLEY — The Green Wave took a hard loss to Wren on Saturday after Friday’s game was postponed due to weather.

After being held scoreless for the first three quarters, Easley lost the road game 64-3 to the Hurricanes.

Junior Green Wave QB Kasten Harvey completed 11 of 30 passes for 165 yards and threw two interceptions. Senior Philip Duke completed two for 19 yards. In rushing, AJ Brown led the pack with five carries for 84 yards.

For Wren, QB Joe Owens had a good night completing 12 of 19 passes for 308 yards and three TDs. Owens also rushed for 70 yards on eight carries for another two trips to the house.

Noah Black threw for a TD and Sophomore Malachi Hill had eight carries and a TD as well.

Hayden Willimon, Tyler Cherry and C. Singleton all had receiving touchdowns.

Easley (1-2) returns home Sept. 20 to take on Westside (0-2).

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_EHS2.jpg

By Kasie Strickland kstrickland@cmpapers.com