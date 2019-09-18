PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame downed the 2018 3A state champion Powdersville Patriots last week and reached the Gold Division in the Dorman Tournament of Champions played at the Spartanburg County high school.

The Lady Blue Flame defeated Powdersville in three sets in a match played at Powdersville Sept. 10, winning 25-20, 25-20, 25-19. Pickens advanced to the Gold Division of the Dorman Tournament of Champions Sept. 13-14 before falling to eventual champion Mauldin. Senior setter Kaylee Gillespie and senior right-side hitter Olivia Dow were named to the All-Tournament Team.

“Powdersville is always a fun game for the girls because most of the Powdersville players are ‘club family,’ and the girls get really excited to play them,” said Blue Flame Coach Rikki Owens. “The Dorman Tournament of Champions is a great opportunity for us to see where we are as a team mentally and physically. It was great to see some of the girls get out of their comfort zones and play competitively with such intense passion against some really tough teams. This tournament definitely ignites a fire for the Blue Flame as we get ready for the start of our region games.”

In the Powdersville match, freshman setter Lauren Dow led in kills with nine, followed by Olivia Dow with five. Sophomore middle hitter Caroline Lucas had five kills to lead the Blue Flame, and Gillespie led in assists with 15, followed by Lauren Dow with 13. Sophomore defensive specialist Maggie Sizemore was the leader in digs with 14, and sophomore libero Bailee Earnhardt had 10.

Seven players had 100 percent serving: Gillespie, Lauren Dow, Ali Pace, Earnhardt, Maddie Gentry, Lauren Miller and Emma Vandaele.

At the Dorman Tournament of Champions, Olivia Dow led the Blue Flame in kills with 47, followed by Lucas with 14. Gillespie had 58 assists to lead the team, and Lauren Dow had 44. Sizemore served nine aces during the tournament. Earnhardt led in digs with 31, followed by Pace with 16. Olivia Dow had 16 blocks to lead the Blue Flame, and Lucas was second with 13.

Lady Blue Flame senior setter Kaylee Gillespie (left) and senior right-side hitter Olivia Dow were named to the All-Tournament Team at the Dorman Tournament of Champions played Sept. 13-14 at the Spartanburg County high school. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_pickensVB-1.jpg Lady Blue Flame senior setter Kaylee Gillespie (left) and senior right-side hitter Olivia Dow were named to the All-Tournament Team at the Dorman Tournament of Champions played Sept. 13-14 at the Spartanburg County high school. Photo courtesy of Sarah Dow https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_Pickens_logo.jpg Photo courtesy of Sarah Dow