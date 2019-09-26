PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame opened Region 1 play in the Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium last week and defeated familiar foes Wren and Walhalla.

In a match played Sept. 16, the Lady Blue Flame downed Wren in three sets, winning 25-14, 25-15, 25-20. The Walhalla matched was played Sept. 18, with the Lady Blue Flame prevailing in three sets 25-9, 25-12, 25-8.

“Everyone is getting to play and is contributing on the court,” said Blue Flame Coach Rikki Owens. “We have so much talent and so much depth, and our girls support each other 100 percent. They get so excited for one another, like when Maddy (Gentry) had that big kill in the Walhalla game on the 10-foot line, and her teammates went crazy!”

In the Wren match, senior setter Kaylee Gillespie led in assists with 24, and sophomore middle hitter Caroline Lucas was the top blocker with three. Senior outside hitter Olivia Dow led in kills with 13, followed by Lucas with eight.

Sophomore libero Bailee Earnhardt was the leader in digs with 13. Four Blue Flame players had 100 percent serving against Wren: Carlee Seaborn, Faith Clarkson, Emma Van Daele and Alaina Craigo.

In the Walhalla match, Gillespie led in assists with 18, followed by freshman setter Lauren Dow with 11. Olivia Dow led in kills with 16, and she had .800 hitting efficiency on the night. Senior outside hitter Brooklyn Johnson was second in kills with eight. Olivia Dow also led in blocks with two, followed by Craigo and Lucas with one each. Earnhardt was the leader in digs with 19, and Gillespie was second with 11.

Seven players had 100 percent serving against Walhalla: Ali Pace, Maggie Sizemore, Van Daele, Craigo, Gentry, Seaborn and Clarkson.

Brooklyn Johnson had eight kills against Walhalla High School in the match at Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/web1_BrooklynJohnson.jpg Brooklyn Johnson had eight kills against Walhalla High School in the match at Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium. Photo courtesy of Robert Bradley