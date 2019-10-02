PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame continued Region 1 play on the road last week and downed the Belton-Honea Path Lady Bears and the Daniel Lady Lions.

In a match played Sept. 23 in front of a noisy BHP crowd, the Lady Blue Flame defeated the Lady Bears in three sets, winning 25-13, 25-15, 25-19. The Daniel match, played in front of a raucous Daniel High student section, was Sept. 25. The Lady Lions captured the first set 25-20 before the Lady Blue Flame settled down and closed out the match in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22.

“Leadership, mental toughness and teamwork were the main qualities that made us successful for the two big wins on the road against BHP and Daniel,” said Blue Flame Coach Rikki Owens. “Having back-to-back road games, another key component were the loyal fans that drove out to BHP and the BIG Pickens High student section at Daniel that helped us achieve these sweet victories through their unwavering support!”

In the BHP match, senior setter Kaylee Gillespie led in assists with 17, followed by freshman setter Lauren Dow with 14. Senior right-side hitter Olivia Dow and senior outside hitter Brooklyn Johnson tied for the most kills with eight each. Olivia Dow was the leader in blocks with two. Two Blue Flame players had 100 percent serving on the night: freshman setter Lauren Dow and senior defensive specialist Carlee Seaborn.

In the Daniel match, Gillespie led in assists with 25, followed by Lauren Dow with 21. Olivia Dow led in kills with 14, and Johnson had 10. Olivia Dow led in blocks with seven, followed by sophomore middle hitter Caroline Lucas with four. Sophomore libero Bailee Earnhardt was the leader in digs with 18, and Gillespie had seven. Gillespie, Seaborn and sophomore defensive specialist Ali Pace had 100 percent serving on the night. Gillespie was perfect on an incredible 29 serves.

The Lady Blue Flame play tonight (Wednesday) against Wren at Wren High School near Powdersville. They play an away match against Walhalla on Monday, Oct. 7, then return to the friendly confines of Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium at Pickens High School on Wednesday, Oct. 9 for a home match against Belton-Honea Path.

The junior varsity match begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity match.

Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame senior defensive specialist Carlee Seaborn was perfect in serving against region foes BHP and Daniel last week. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_CarleeSeaborn.jpg Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame senior defensive specialist Carlee Seaborn was perfect in serving against region foes BHP and Daniel last week. Courtesy of Robert Bradley