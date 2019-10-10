PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame remained undefeated in Region 1 volleyball play last week, downing Palmetto at home and Wren on the road.

In a match played Sept. 30 in the friendly confines of Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium at Pickens High School, the Lady Blue Flame easily defeated the Palmetto Lady Mustangs in three sets, winning 25-9, 25-8, 25-14.

In the Wren match, played Oct. 2 at the school near Powdersville, the Lady Blue Flame defeated the Golden Hurricanes 25-7, 25-21, 25-11.

“Playing against Palmetto and Wren, we really focused on making sure we ran our offense and plays,” said Blue Flame Coach Rikki Owens. “We set team goals and met those goals by everyone doing their part.”

In the Wren match, the Dow Sisters captured the “Double Dow” as senior right-side hitter Olivia Dow led in kills with 16, while her younger sister, Lauren, a freshman setter, had eight. Lauren also led in assists with 17, and senior setter Kaylee Gillespie had 16. Olivia Dow had five blocks to lead all blockers, followed by freshman middle hitter Faith Clarkson with four.

Sophomore libero Bailee Earnhardt led in digs with 21 on the night, and sophomore defensive specialist Ali Pace had 16. Six Blue Flame players had 100 percent serving at the Wren match: Lauren Dow, Lauren Miller, Carlee Seaborn, Pace, Maggie Sizemore and Gillespie.

The Lady Blue Flame play a home match Oct. 9 against Belton-Honea Path at Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium at Pickens High School.

The junior varsity match begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity match.

Lady Blue Flame senior right-side hitter Olivia Dow led all hitters in the Wren match with 16 kills. Dow also had five blocks, most on the night. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/web1_oliviadow.jpg Lady Blue Flame senior right-side hitter Olivia Dow led all hitters in the Wren match with 16 kills. Dow also had five blocks, most on the night. Photo by Robert Bradley