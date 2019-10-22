PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame downed Region 1 foes Daniel and Palmetto last week to close out the season undefeated in the region. Next on the agenda is an Oct. 29 playoff match in the friendly confines of Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium in Pickens.

In a home match played Oct. 14 against Daniel, the Lady Blue Flame defeated the Lady Lions in three sets, winning 25-18, 25-15, 25-18. In the Palmetto match played Oct. 16 in Williamston, the Lady Blue Flame defeated the Lady Mustangs 25-12, 25-17, 25-11.

The Lady Blue Flame finished the regular season with an overall record of 25-5, and since they are the Region 1 4A champions, they will have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. They play at home 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, facing the winner of Ridge View versus an Upper State At-Large team that has yet to be named.

“Since we have more than a week to prepare for playoffs, we will concentrate on getting the girls physically prepared but also mentally ready as well,” said Blue Flame Coach Rikki Owens. “We are reading Tami Matheny’s book ‘The Confident Athlete’ as a team and are focused on fishing the task. We are excited!”

In the Daniel match, senior right-side hitter Olivia Dow led in kills with 14, followed by senior outside hitter Brooklyn Johnson with seven. Sophomore middle hitter Caroline Lucas had five hits and sophomore outside hitter Calie Covey had four. Freshman setter Lauren Dow led in assists with 18, and senior setter Kaylee Gillespie had 15. Olivia Dow led in digs with 12, and Gillespie, Maggie Sizemore and Bailee Earnhardt each had six digs. Olivia Dow and Lauren Dow led in blocks with three each, followed by Covey, Lucas and Gillespie with two apiece.

In serving, Olivia Dow had three aces, and Gillespie and Carlee Seaborn each had one ace. Lauren Dow, Seaborn and Lauren Miller had 100 percent serving on the night.

In the Palmetto match, Lauren Dow had 12 assists, followed by Gillespie with nine. Olivia Dow led in kills with eight, followed by Johnson and Lauren Dow with seven each. Sizemore and sophomore defensive specialist Ali Pace led in digs with seven apiece, followed by Olivia Dow with five. Eleven Blue Flame players had 100 percent serving: Gillespie, Lauren Dow, Olivia Dow, Miller, Faith Clarkson, Emma Van Diel, Skylyn Moorreess, Seaborn, Lucas, Sizemore and Pace.

Lady Blue Flame sophomore libero Bailee Earnhardt serves against Palmetto High School last week.