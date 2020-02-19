PICKENS — The Lady Blue Flame girls’ basketball team of Pickens High School had a senior night to remember in the friendly confines of the Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium as the team defeated cross-county rival Daniel High School in dramatic fashion.

“We are so proud of this team,” said Rikki Owens, Lady Blue Flame basketball coach of the Feb. 11 50-45 victory against Daniel’s Lady Lions. “We were ranked last in the preseason, but we worked hard and earned our fourth spot in the region. We are very excited for the opportunity to face Lower Richland in the playoffs. These young ladies continue to do big things for the Pickens High School basketball program, and they’ve created a legacy this season.”

The Lady Blue Flame were scheduled to play in the first round of the playoffs Tuesday night against Lower Richland High School at Lower Richland.

Against Daniel, senior forward Alex Dow led with way for the Lady Blue Flame against Daniel with a double-double, scoring 15 points and pulling down 14 rebounds. Senior forward Kaylee Gillespie led all Blue Flame scorers with 17 points and gathered eight rebounds. Senior guard Sami Turner scored 11 points and had five steals on the night.

The seniors on this year’s team, in addition to Dow, Gillespie and Turner, are Karlee McKee, Sydney Pittman, Savannah Perry and Olivia Wilson.

Also in region play last week, the Lady Blue Flame dropped an away game Feb. 13 to the Lady Mustangs of Palmetto High School 41-34.

On the regular season, the Lady Blue Flame stand at 8-11 overall and 3-7 in the region.

Alex Dow. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Dow.jpg Alex Dow. Courtesy photo Kaylee Gillespie. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Gillespie.jpg Kaylee Gillespie. Courtesy photo Karlee McKee. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_McKee.jpg Karlee McKee. Courtesy photo Savannah Perry. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Perry.jpg Savannah Perry. Courtesy photo Sydney Pittman. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Pittman.jpg Sydney Pittman. Courtesy photo Sami Turner. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Turner.jpg Sami Turner. Courtesy photo Olivia Wilson. https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Wilson.jpg Olivia Wilson. Courtesy photo https://www.sentinelprogress.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Blue-Flame-1.jpg Courtesy photo