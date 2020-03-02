CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan took second place in the Conference Carolinas Indoor Championship on Sunday as they collected 128 team points.

Southern Wesleyan collected two major awards during the meet. Mycherie Onwuzuruike was named the Conference Carolinas Field Athlete of the Year and Jami Wright was named the Conference Carolinas Track Athlete of the Year. Onwuzuruike NCAA qualifying marks in the long jump and triple jump, while Wright hit an unheard of three NCAA qualifying marks during the championship meet.

Track

60 Meter Hurdles : In the preliminaries of the 60 meter hurdles, Chyna Campbell finished in 10th place with a time of 9.43. Her teammate, Keyanna Williams followed her with a 17th place finish with a time of 10.08.

60 Meters : In the 60 meters, Mycherie Onwuzuruike took fourth with a time of 7.83. She was followed by Kayla Achenbach with a time of 7.90 to put her in fifth place. Jami Wright finished in seventh place with a time of 8.01. In the preliminaries, Wright took first with a time of 7.67 to hit one of her three qualifying times for the NCAA and set a new school record.

200 Meters : Jami Wright took first in the 200 meters with a time of 24.46, setting a new school record and hitting a NCAA qualify mark in the process. She was followed by Michele Beugre in second with a time of 25.39. They were followed by Mycherie Onwuzuruike with a time of 25.89 to put her in fifth place.

400 Meters : Jami Wright led the way in the 400 meters as she claimed first place with a time of 56.18, hitting a NCAA qualifying mark and to make her 10th in the 400 in the nation. Behind Wright, Michele Beugre took third with a time of 57.83. Carrie Barton took 11th with a time of 1:02.54.

Mile : The Warriors were led by Madison Lewellen in the mile as she took third with a time of 5:33.41. Lewellen was followed by Kyra Hood in seventh with a time of 5:52.94.

800 Meters : Taylor Reynolds in the 800 meters as she took third place with a time of 2:25.57. Reynolds was followed by Timorlyn Foster. Foster took ninth with a time of 2:31.39.

3000 Meters : Southern Wesleyan was led by Madison Lewellen in the 3000 meters as she finished with a time of 11:24.18 to put her in 10th. Behind her, Kyra Hood finished with a time of 11:47.89 to take 13th place.

4000 Meter Distance Medley Relay : Southern Wesleyan took first in the distance medley relay as the team of Taylor Reynolds, Lycia Zavala, Taylor Broadwell and Kyra Hood crossed the finish line with a time of 13:32.92.

4×400 Meter Relay : Southern Wesleyan continued to blaze ahead in the 4×400 meter relay. The team of Mycherie Onwuzuruike, Michele Beugre, Lyric King and Jami Wright led the whole conference, finishing in first place with a time of 3:57.09.

Field

Pole Vault : Haley McLaughlin took fourth in the pole vault as she vaulted a height of 3.04 meters.

Long Jump : In the long jump, Mycherie Onwuzuruike took first place with a jump of 5.83 meters. Her jump not only set a new school record, but broke the conference record and allowed her to hit the NCAA qualifier.

Weight Throw : Chyna Cannon led the Warriors in the weight throw as her throw of 13.72 meters put her in eighth place. She was followed by Kelsie Smith in 15th with a time of 11.33 meters.

Triple Jump : Southern Wesleyan was led by Mycherie Onwuzuruike. Onwuzuruike took first with a jump of 11.78 meters to not only allow her to set a new school record, but hit a NCAA qualifying mark. She was followed by Tierra Johnson, who took fifth a jump of 11.15 meters.

High Jump : In the high jump, Paige Peterson claimed third place with a jump of 1.53 meters.

Shot Put : Paris West led the Warriors in the shot put as her throw of 12.63 meters allowed her to finish in first place. West’s teammates Kelsie Smith and Chyna Cannon followed her in the Indoor Championship. Smith took 10th with a time of 10.87 meters and Cannon took 11th with a time of 10.80 meters.

Southern Wesleyan will open up the outdoor season on March 20-21 as they take part in the CSU Spring Break Invitational. They will then take part in the USC Weems Baskin on March 27-28.

