CENTRAL — Southern Wesleyan took down the Erskine Flying Fleet in an 11-9 final score on Wednesday evening.

The Warriors put up 33 shots and had 19 shots on goal during the victory over Erskine. Tabitha Beecher led the team with 10 shots while recording five shots on goal. Amy Pfefferkorn was right there with her as she posted five shots on goal. Both Beecher and Pfefferkorn recorded three goals during the game. Jocelyn Cosgrove followed with two goals. Both Cosgrove and Betsy Bovee had assists during the game.

Southern Wesleyan collected 26 ground balls during the game with Jairy Sandoval leading the team with 10. Of the nine draw controls the Warriors had, Sandoval had five of them. The Warriors caused seven turnovers during the game. Kaeleigh McDaniel played all sixty minutes in goal for the Warriors, collected six saves.

How It Happened

The Flying Fleet challenged early, collecting the first draw control of the game and then putting in the first goal on a shot by Katie Schlagenhauf. However, the Warriors did not let up the pressure as Tabitha Beecher and Skylar Taylor took shots on goal, but Mackenie Myers kept their attack from reaching the back of the cage. Southern Wesleyan maintained the pressure as Tabitha Beecher tied the game up 1-1 on a man-up goal. Kelsey Hawkins allowed the Warriors to take the lead as she put the ball into the cage minutes later and then a foul by the Flying Fleet allowed Betsy Bovee to score a free position goal. However, Katie Schlagenhauf and the Flying Fleet maintained the pressure against Southern Wesleyan as they scored twice more to tie the game up. Jocelyn Cosgrove passed the ball over to Skylar Taylor, who drilled it into the net and allowed the Warriors to regain the lead. The Warriors extended their lead on back-to-back goals by Amy Pfefferkorn and then a solo goal by Cosgrove. With seconds back on the clock in the first half, Schlagenhauf scored to put the Flying Fleet down 4-7 at halftime.

Erskine charged out of the gates to kick off the second half as Amanda Epstein and Faith Flanagan each scored goals within ten seconds of each other. Southern Wesleyan would not be discouraged as Tabitha Beecher scored her second goal of the game to give the Warriors an 8-6 goal advantage. A foul in the eight meter allowed Beecher to score a free position goal for her third goal of the day. Despite being man down, Southern Wesleyan kept up the pressure as Betsy Bovee flicked the ball over to Jocelyn Cosgrove who put it into the cage to put the Warriors lead at 10-6. The Flying Fleet threated with three consecutive goals, but the Warriors maintained the control on a free position goal by Amy Pfefferkorn to win the game 11-9.

What’s Next

Southern Wesleyan will next travel to Spartanburg, on Feb. 29 as they take on the Converse Valkyries at noon. The Warriors will then return to Childs Field on March 7 to welcome Davis and Elkins to the field at noon.

Southern Wesleyan will then take on Coker, Palm Beach Atlantic and Barton during their Spring Break road trip March 9-14.

Courtesy photo