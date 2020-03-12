LIBERTY — The Daniel High School boys and the Powdersville High School girls placed first among five area teams March 3 at a scrimmage track meet held at Liberty High School.

The order of finish among the five boys teams was: 1) Daniel; 2) Powdersville; 3) Liberty; 4) Walhalla; and 5) Pickens. For the girls, the order among the teams was: 1) Powdersville; 2) Daniel; 3) Walhalla; 4) Liberty; and 5) Pickens.

“We’re young and very proud of our kids for their efforts,” said Bryan Ramey, Pickens High School head track coach. “The future is bright.”

Among individual events, Aaliyah Martin of Pickens High School (PHS) was third in the girls 100-meter dash with a time of 14:01. Brady Batson of PHS was third in the boys 200-meter dash in 25.39. Dylan Bray of PHS was third in the boys 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:27. Gabriel Dillingham of PHS was first in the boys 110-meter hurdles in 16:07. Dillingham also won the boys high jump with a jump of 6 feet and won the boys long jump with a leap of 19-09.50. Jackson Crumpton of PHS placed second in the boys shot put with a throw of 41-04.25.

Pre-Region Relays were held at Wren High School on Tuesday.

The next track meet for Pickens High School is Monday, March 16 at Pendleton High School.

