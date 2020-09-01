PICKENS COUNTY — The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is now accepting applications for waterfowl lottery hunts on public lands through Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.

A non-refundable fee of $20 is required of all applicants for the Multi-site Waterfowl Lottery Hunt and $5 per youth applicant for the Youth Multi-site Waterfowl Hunt. Youth must be 17 years of age or younger to apply for the youth hunt.

After the selection process occurs, only the primary applicant will receive email notification of the drawing’s completion.

Officials said to be aware of special COVID-19 requirements regarding temperature screening and mask requirement while interacting with SCDNR staff at the hunt sites.

The following hunt locations will not be available in the Waterfowl Lottery Hunt this year due to extensive and ongoing property renovations: Santee Delta, Wateree Heritage Preserve and WMA, Samworth, Clemson.

Applicants for both the Waterfowl Multi-Site and Youth Multi-Site Lottery Hunts also have the ability to opt-in for second chance waterfowl hunting opportunities being offered by private landowners.

There is no additional cost to the applicant and SCDNR preference points are not affected by any second chance draw hunt opportunity offered by the South Carolina Wildlife Partnership (SCWP) or the Pintail Partners (for youth hunters).

You must apply for the SCDNR waterfowl lottery hunt to participate in any second chance hunt opportunity and complete the opt-in form so that your information can be sent for the second chance drawing. Selecting to purchase a preference point only will not enter you into the second chance hunt.