Dr. Angela Lucas, an English teacher at Pickens High School, shows her Blue Flame spirit during the Easley volleyball match.

EASLEY — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame volleyball team traveled to Easley for its second contest of the season and defeated the Lady Green Wave in an exciting match that went to four sets. This year the teams are in the same 4A Region 1, making the contest especially significant.

The Lady Blue Flame also defeated region foe Travelers Rest and played on Saturday in the Tournament of Champions at Dorman High School in Spartanburg.

The Easley match was played Sept. 15 at Easley High School, and a large contingent of fans was on hand from both sides. The Lady Blue Flame won the first set 25-19, but the Lady Green Wave stormed back and took the set second 19-25. The third set was a thriller, won by Pickens 26-24, and the Lady Blue Flame closed out the match in the fourth set 25-17.

“These girls put their words into action against Easley when we discussed the difference between hard work and competition,” said Lady Blue Flame Coach Rikki Owens. “They showed up ready to compete, and each one reached their goals they had written out in the practice before the match.”

In the Easley match, Pickens junior Caroline Lucas led her team with 11 kills, followed by junior Calie Covey with nine. Sophomores Faith Clarkson and Lauren Dow were tied with five kills apiece. Junior Bailee Earnhardt was the team leader in digs with 20, and sophomore Macie Gentry had 15 digs.

Senior Maddy Gentry was the top server with 24 serves and one ace. Her sister, Macie Gentry, had 20 serves and two aces. Dow and junior Ali Pace tied with 10 serves apiece. Lucas led in blocks with five, followed by Clarkson with three. Maddy Gentry had 31 assists against Easley, and Dow had 18.

The Lady Blue Flame easily defeated region foe Travelers Rest in a match played Sept. 17 in the friendly confines of Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium in Pickens. The match score was 25-10, 25-9, 25-7.

Pickens played in a quad match at Dorman High School Saturday, the Tournament of Champions. Pickens fell to 5A opponents Dorman and Hillcrest but defeated two-time 3A state champion Powdersville. During the tournament, the Lady Blue Flame were without the services of senior setter Maddy Gentry, who was sitting out while observing a concussion protocol.

“With a young team, we missed our senior leader and setter Maddy on Saturday,” said Blue Flame coach Owens. “But we worked through different lineups, and everyone stayed positive throughout the tames on Saturday.”

The Lady Blue Flame’s record currently stands at 3-2 overall, 3-0 in region play.

Pickens High played non-region opponents Greenville High and Riverside High in matches Monday night in Greenville and faced Region 1 opponent Westside High in a match Tuesday night in Anderson, with results unavailable at press time.

The Lady Blue Flame will travel to Walhalla to play the Lady Razorbacks Thursday evening in a region match. The Lady Blue Flame then travel to Mauldin High School in Greenville County for a non-region match on Tuesday, Sept. 29