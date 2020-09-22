Red Devil FB players test positive for COVID

LIBERTY — All football activities at Liberty High School have been suspended for two weeks following information that two student athletes on the team tested positive for COVID-19.

According to School District of Pickens County Coordinator of Communication John Eby, all close contacts of the positive cases have been notified.

Games will be rescheduled as necessary in accordance with South Carolina High School League, he said.

There are currently 10 COVID-19 positive students and 5 positive staff members district wide, according to the SDPC’s weekly update posted on their website. Of the 15 total positives, 4 are from Liberty High School (3 students, 1 staff member.)

Besides Liberty High, Clemson Elementary and West End Elementary each reported a positive staff member. As for student positives, the district is reporting Dacusville Elementary (1), West End Elementary (1), Edwards Middle (1), Gettys Middle (1), Liberty Middle (1), Pickens High (2).

The update also includes 3 positive cases from “other district services.”

District wide, there are currently 22 staff members and 109 students under quarantine, representing 1.09% and .87% respectively, according to data from the schools.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.