EASLEY — It was a rough start for Green Wave fans as the Easley Varsity team lost the season opener 45-0 against the Westside Rams.

The boys from Anderson racked up 7 in the first and another 17 in the second, closing out the half 24-zip. But if Green Wave fans had hoped for a second-half rally, they were to be disappointed. The third quarter saw the Rams put another 21 unanswered points up on the board before taking mercy on the home team, leaving the fourth scoreless.

The game stats paint an equally bleak picture. The Green Wave had just 82 total yards of passing offense and had two interceptions. For rushing? Thirty carries for 101 yards — and a lost fumble.

On the bright side? The defense did manage to block a field goal.

Easley (0-1) will try their luck against Walhalla (0-1) this Friday.

Eight miles down the road, Pickens had a somewhat better night, defeating Walhalla 46-30.

It was neck and neck the first half with the Razorbacks putting up 16 points to the Blue Flame’s 6 in the first quarter. Pickens answered back with another 21 in quarter two, but Walhalla wasn’t giving up yet and added their own 14, ending the half 30-27 Walhalla.

Pickens Varsity coach Chad Smith must have given his boys a heck of a pep talk in the locker room at the half because the Blue Flame was a different team in the second half.

The defense stepped up and didn’t allow another point from the Razorbacks wile the offence added 6 and 13 points to the board in the third and fourth quarters respectively.

Pickens (1-0) will host Hillcrest (1-0) Oct. 2.

Elsewhere around the gridiron, Daniel beat up on Seneca 76-34, Powdersville lost 22-37 to Palmetto, and Wren narrowly edged out Clover 23-21.

Liberty’s schedule was suspended for two weeks due to players testing positive for COVID-19, but will hopefully be back in the action soon.

Kickoffs for this Friday’s games is 7:30 p.m.

Reach Kasie Strickland at 864-855-0355.