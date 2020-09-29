PICKENS — The Pickens High School Lady Blue Flame volleyball team went on the road last week and collected three wins, against Greenville High, Westside High of Anderson and Walhalla High.

The Lady Blue Flame’s record currently stands at 6-2 overall, 5-0 in region play. The wins against Westside and Walhalla were in 4A Region 1.

“Being on the road all week is tough, but the girls always make the bus rides home fun and memorable,” said Lady Blue Flame Coach Rikki Owens. “The girls are developing a strong chemistry, and it is showing on the court. This is a super close team.”

The Lady Blue Flame downed Greenville High’s Lady Red Raiders 25-17, 25-14, 25-22 at a Sept. 21 match in Greenville. During the Greenville match, junior Bailee Earnhardt was successful on 18 serves and had three aces. Junior Anna Beth Duncan had 13 successful serves, sophomore Macie Gentry had seven serves with three aces and junior Caroline Lucas had six serves and two aces.

Earnhardt was tops in assists with 30, followed by sophomore Lauren Dow with 13. Dow led the Blue Flame in kills with 13, followed by junior Emma Vandaele with five and Lucas with four. Lucas had two blocks in the match, and Dow had one. Junior Ali Pace was the Blue Flame leader in digs with 17, followed by Earnhardt with seven, and Duncan and Gentry each had six.

Pickens defeated Westside’s Lady Rams Sept. 22 in Anderson. The score was 25-18, 25-20, 25-18. Senior Maddy Gentry led all servers with 20 serves in play. Dow had 11 serves and one ace, followed by Vandaele with five serves and two aces. Maddy Gentry was the assists leader with 20, and Dow had 11. Lucas was the leading Blue Flame blocker against Westside with eight, followed by Dow with seven, and sophomore Faith Clarkson and junior Calie Covey each had two.

Lucas led in blocks with three, followed by Dow, junior Alaina Craigo and sophomore Asia Westbrook with one apiece. Earnhardt had 20 digs on the night to lead all players, followed by Maddy Gentry with seven and Dow with five.

The Lady Blue Flame downed Walhalla 25-11, 25-11, 25-6 in a Sept. 24 match played in Walhalla.

Pickens High played non-region opponent Mauldin High Tuesday night with results unavailable at press time.

The Lady Blue Flame will host region foe and cross-county rival Easley High Thursday evening in the friendly confines of Peggy Harden Anthony Gymnasium in Pickens. The junior varsity match begins at 5:30 p.m., followed by the varsity match.

The Lady Blue Flame will play in a tournament Saturday, Oct. 3 at Eastside High School in Greenville.