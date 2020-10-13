PICKENS COUNTY — Conference Carolinas has unveiled its plans for its traditional fall championships in the spring of 2021.

“We are excited to officially unveil our plans for the spring of 2021 for our fall sports,” Commissioner Chris Colvin said. “I cannot thank all of our Directors of Athletics and the head coaches of each of our fall sports enough for their hard work behind the scenes to set our regular season schedules as well as work to find new dates for their championships that work for everyone. This has truly been a concerted effort by many to provide these well-deserved opportunities for our fall sports student-athletes.”

The Conference Carolinas Men’s and Women’s Cross Country Championships will be the first championships of the 2020-21 academic year. The Cross Country Championships will now be held on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Frank Liske Park in Concord, N.C.

The Conference Carolinas Women’s Volleyball Championship will now be held be in conjunction with the Men’s Volleyball Championship. All 11 teams will qualify for the Women’s Volleyball Championship that will begin on Saturday, April 10, 2021 with pool play (Women’s Volleyball Bracket). The 2021 Men’s Volleyball Championship will begin with first round play at the higher seeds on Thursday, April 8, 2021. The quarterfinals of the Men’s Volleyball Championship will be held at higher seeds on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

The semifinals (Saturday, April 17, 2021) and finals (Sunday, April 18, 2021) of the Men’s and Women’s Volleyball Championships will be hosted by King University.

The 2021 Conference Carolinas women’s volleyball regular season is designed to align with the men’s volleyball regular season with doubleheaders if two competing institutions sponsor both men’s and women’s volleyball. The women’s volleyball conference season will run through Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

The Conference Carolinas Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships will be different in that all teams will qualify and the championships will feature pool play, which will begin on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The championships will continue with pool play on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 and Sunday, April 25, 2021 (Men’s Soccer Bracket and Women’s Soccer Bracket). All teams will play two contests in pool play. The Conference Carolinas Men’s and Women’s Soccer Championships semifinals (Friday, April 30, 2021) and finals (Sunday, May 2, 2021) will be held at the Florence Soccer Complex in Florence, S.C.

The men’s and women’s soccer conference regular seasons will feature mainly Sunday matches with the first league matches of the season slated for Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. The regular season will close on Sunday, April 11, 2021.