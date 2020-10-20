EASLEY — The Green Wave is off to a choppy 0-4 start for the 2020/21 season, with back to back (to back to back) losses thanks to Daniel slapping 48 points on the home team on Friday.

The 38-37 loss to Pickens (the first in a decade) the week before didn’t help matters much either.

With an abridged 7-game season due to COVID-19, time is running out for Easley — and a winning season is already off the table.

Earlier in the season, Easley dropped games to Westside (45-0) and Walhalla (25-14.)

So, the question is can the Green Wave snag one in the win column this Friday against Travelers Rest?

Normally, in times like this we can turn to stats to try and give us a little insight on what might be in store.

But these times are anything but normal.

The Devildogs from T.R. are only two games into their wonky schedule (thanks to COVID) and are sitting at .500 with a 25-3 win against Eastside on Sept. 25 and a Oct. 2 loss against Westside.

But while Westside waylaid Easley 45-0, T.R. only lost to them by a point: 13-12. Roughly translated: the Devildog defense may be a problem come Friday.

Elsewhere around the Upstate, Daniel is sitting comfortably on their perfect 4-0 record. They’ll host Belton-Honea Path (1-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Pickens (2-1) took a covid-related week off last week but will head on over to the aforementioned 4-0 Westside Rams this week. Time will tell if the Blue Flame is able to find a chink in the armor.

Liberty (0-3) was absolutely destroyed by Christ Church Episcopal School 51-0. Good Lord. They’ll look to redeem themselves this week at Crescent (2-1).

And finally, last year’s State Champs (Wren) may still be feeling the sting from their 30-10 loss at Daniel on Oct. 9, but the ‘Canes managed to pull it together for the impressive 53-20 trouncing of traditional gridiron powerhouse BHP on Friday. They return home to host Powdersville (3-1).

Kick-offs for Oct. 23 games is 7:30 p.m.

